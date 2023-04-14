Palmerston women’s broomball team at championships in Quebec

An elite women’s broomball team from Palmerston is facing off against teams from across the country this week in Quebec.

The 2023 Senior and Mixed National Championships got underway on Wednesday in Longueuil.

Palmerston OSS, coached by Jason Wilhelm, have won five games and lost one.

"It feels really exciting," said Laura Rumph, the team's captain. "The last time we competed at nationals was 2019, so it's good to be back."

On Friday morning, Palmerston OSS fell 2-1 to the Ottawa Mavericks.

They then faced-off against the host Quebec Dynamite team on Friday afternoon. The 2-0 victory advanced the local team to the semi-final matchup happening at 9 p.m. against the same Dynamite team.

"To get here we had to qualify at our provincial tournament which took place last year in March," said Rumph. "Qualifying alone is a really big accomplishment to get here so we're really really proud of our team and how well we've performed here at nationals."

Palmerston’s team is ranked second in the division standings, with the Eastern Rebels leading.

Should OSS win their semi-final matchup, the gold medal game is scheduled for Saturday.

"All of our practices, all of our games, it's really coming together here. We're really playing as a team," Rumph said. "We're playing smooth and it's so exciting for us to be competing at such a high level."