Pamela Anderson coming to Victoria for book signing

Vancouver Island-raised actress, model and activist Pamela Anderson is coming to Victoria to sign copies of her new memoir, Love, Pamela.

The memoir was released on Jan. 31, the same day a documentary rooted in Anderson's perspective, called "Pamela, a Love Story," was released on Netflix.

Both the book and the documentary detail the highs and lows of Anderson's Hollywood career that included her start as a Playboy model, several tumultuous romances and a bitter legal battle over the infamous stolen sex tape that she says humiliated her and destroyed her job prospects.

Anderson will be at the Indigo Mayfair location at Mayfair mall near downtown Victoria on March 6 for the book signing.

Wristbands will be handed out for the event starting at 8 a.m., and a copy of Love, Pamela must be purchased to receive a wristband, or some proof of purchase from Indigo.

Photos are not permitted at the signing table, but photographs can be taken while standing in line.

The Indigo Mayfair location is still open to the public during the signing and people can watch the event from outside the designated event space without a wristband.

The new memoir and Netflix documentary aren't the only projects Anderson is working on.

HGTV Canada has renewed her show, "Pamela's Garden of Eden," for a second season, which follows her efforts to renovate her grandmother's legacy property on Vancouver Island.

She was also picked up for a new show with the working title "Pamela's Cooking With Love," which will see Anderson working with a variety of chefs to develop plant-based menus, gather diverse ingredients and prepare meals for friends and family.

With files from The Canadian Press.