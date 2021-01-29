Celebrity actress Pamela Anderson tied the knot this holiday season at her home on Vancouver Island.

The 53-year-old television and film star, who was born in Ladysmith, B.C., married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst at her oceanfront property in the small Vancouver Island community on Christmas Eve.

Anderson's mother, Carol Anderson, tells CTV News she's happy for the couple. She noted that the wedding ceremony was small and intimate and no family were present due to COVID-19.

The actress has previously been married to rockstars Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. Hayhurst is Anderson's fourth husband.

While on Vancouver Island, the actress has been active in the community over the past several years. Drivers may have noticed her on billboards alongside major highways as part of her campaign with local animal rescue group RASTA Sanctuary to support abandoned animals and discourage the consumption of meat and animal-based products.

Just days ago, on Jan. 26, Anderson announced that she would be permanently stepping away from social media.

"This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook," she wrote in a post Tuesday.

"I've never been interested in social media and now that I'm settled into the life I'm genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free," the post continued. "Thanks for the love. Blessings to you all."