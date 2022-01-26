Pamela Anderson splits from husband in Ladysmith, B.C.

Celebrity actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson has reportedly split from her bodyguard husband, Dan Hayhurst, of Ladysmith, B.C., one year after the couple tied the knot on Vancouver Island.

The 54-year-old television and film star, who was born in Ladysmith, married Hayhurst at her family's oceanfront property in the small Vancouver Island community on Christmas Eve 2020.

Her publicist confirmed the breakup to Rolling Stone and People magazine.

The actress's mother, Carol Anderson, told CTV News last year that the wedding ceremony was small and intimate, with no family present due to COVID-19.

The split marks the latest in a string of divorces for the Baywatch star, who has previously been married to rockstars Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.

Anderson has been active in her B.C. community over the past several years, supporting local animal rescue group RASTA Sanctuary, appearing on local billboards promoting veganism, and campaigning with Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green party candidate Paul Manly.