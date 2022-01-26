Pamela Anderson splits from husband in Ladysmith, B.C.
Celebrity actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson has reportedly split from her bodyguard husband, Dan Hayhurst, of Ladysmith, B.C., one year after the couple tied the knot on Vancouver Island.
The 54-year-old television and film star, who was born in Ladysmith, married Hayhurst at her family's oceanfront property in the small Vancouver Island community on Christmas Eve 2020.
Her publicist confirmed the breakup to Rolling Stone and People magazine.
The actress's mother, Carol Anderson, told CTV News last year that the wedding ceremony was small and intimate, with no family present due to COVID-19.
The split marks the latest in a string of divorces for the Baywatch star, who has previously been married to rockstars Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.
Anderson has been active in her B.C. community over the past several years, supporting local animal rescue group RASTA Sanctuary, appearing on local billboards promoting veganism, and campaigning with Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green party candidate Paul Manly.
-
City, shelters and community partners work together to help those experiencing homelessnessEmergency shelter providers and community partners have been working together to meet the needs of Windsor’s homeless community while the shelter system has been strained due to COVID-19.
-
Parole extended for Saanich, B.C. murderer Derik LordThe Parole Board of Canada has extended parole privileges for Derik Lord, a Saanich, B.C., man who was found guilty of killing a friend's mother and grandmother for promised inheritance money and property.
-
Police investigate sudden death at Halifax hotelThe Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a sudden death at a hotel in the city.
-
Nova Scotia kicks off African Heritage Month with virtual poster unveiling ceremonyNova Scotia kicked off African Heritage Month Tuesday with a virtual poster unveiling ceremony and a provincial proclamation.
-
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospitalHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health ordersOne Winnipeg restaurant is facing a maximum penalty of $1 million for violating public health orders.
-
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groupsFishery and conservation groups in British Columbia warn a unique species of ocean-going trout faces a “severe conservation crisis” and must be added to Canada's Species at Risk Act.
-
One person killed in Gatineau apartment fireEmergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on Rue St. Andre at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Concussions and kids: Study finds some physical activity safe 3 days laterA recent study from the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa has found evidence to suggest it is safe for children to resume some physical activity 72 hours after a concussion.