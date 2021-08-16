Pancake-lovers rejoice! London, Ont. on list for new IHOP restaurant

Fans of IHOP will be excited to hear a location is expected to open in London, Ont. in the next few years.

An announcement Monday says a new deal has been struck to bring five restaurants to Ontario over the next five years.

Toronto-based K2 Group has signed on with California-based Dine Brands International, which franchises its IHOP and Applebee's restaurants in Canada.

Tony Moralejo, president of Dine Brands International, said in a statement, "We are optimistic that the market is well-positioned to get back to its pre-pandemic growth momentum as we bring jobs, as well as our local and hand-made to order menu items to our Canadian neighbors."

The first new location is expected to open at Belleville, Ont.'s 10 Acre Truck Stop in February 2022, followed by locations in London, Hamilton, Waterloo and Windsor.

No details on locations or a timeline for the other locations has been released.

Right now, the only IHOP locations in Ontario are in Niagara Falls.