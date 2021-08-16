Pancake-lovers rejoice! London, Ont. on list for new IHOP restaurant
Fans of IHOP will be excited to hear a location is expected to open in London, Ont. in the next few years.
An announcement Monday says a new deal has been struck to bring five restaurants to Ontario over the next five years.
Toronto-based K2 Group has signed on with California-based Dine Brands International, which franchises its IHOP and Applebee's restaurants in Canada.
Tony Moralejo, president of Dine Brands International, said in a statement, "We are optimistic that the market is well-positioned to get back to its pre-pandemic growth momentum as we bring jobs, as well as our local and hand-made to order menu items to our Canadian neighbors."
The first new location is expected to open at Belleville, Ont.'s 10 Acre Truck Stop in February 2022, followed by locations in London, Hamilton, Waterloo and Windsor.
No details on locations or a timeline for the other locations has been released.
Right now, the only IHOP locations in Ontario are in Niagara Falls.
-
West Nile Virus detected in mosquito trap near Glencoe, Ont.The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting its first case of West Nile Virus in a mosquito trap this year.
-
Driver involved in crash near Chalk River charged with driving impairedOntario Provincial Police say a driver who was involved in a fiery crash near Chalk River, Ont. last week is facing an impaired driving charge.
-
Toronto will allow canopies on CafeTO patios following social media outcryThe city will allow restaurants and bars participating in its CafeTO program to have rain canopies after one entrepreneur took to social media to accuse bylaw officers of “enforcing the letter of the law instead of the spirit.”
-
Waterloo Region adds 18 new COVID-19 cases; more than 800K vaccine doses now administeredRegion of Waterloo public health logged 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as health partners across the region have now administered more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
-
Manitobans who turn 12 this year can receive COVID-19 vaccine: provinceManitoba children who are turning 12 before the end of the year can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Monday.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on weekend casesB.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunizations and other relevant information on Monday afternoon.
-
Barrie Police search for bank robberA bank robbery took place near downtown Barrie Monday morning, according to police.
-
Continued cohorting, isolation requirements a part of public back-to-school planEdmonton Public Schools will keep some of the practices it brought in during the beginning of the pandemic when classes resume in the fall, including cohorting, symptomatic and positive-case isolation periods, and daily health screening.
-
The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County launches 2021 Face to Face campaignHospice is kicking off its annual ‘Face-to-Face’ campaign where volunteers will canvass the neighbourhoods to collect donations.