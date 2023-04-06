Pancakes, pancakes, pancakes lure crowds to tiny hamlet

The population of Belmore, Ont. will more than quadruple this week as the lure of maple syrup, pancakes, and camaraderie draws people from far and wide.

“They’re just keen to get back here. We have people from Goderich, Owen Sound, Stratford, Kitchener, Guelph, and there’s more coming,” said Belmore Maple Syrup Festival Volunteer Co-organizer Barry Mulvey.

For 53 years, thousands of hungry people have lined up for their turn to experience the Belmore Maple Syrup Festival.

It’s an entirely volunteer run event that raises millions of dollars to operate the hamlet’s community run arena.

“We’re a proud community here. We work very, very hard to keep things going,” said Volunteer Co-organizer Chris Inglis.

Those volunteers, 300 of them, make the Maple Syrup Festival fundraiser go each year.

“I’ve been doing it for 53 years. First year I never thought we’d be doing it this long,” said Ralph Metcalfe.

“All the fundraising goes to a good cause, and as you can see, it’s a big crowd here and everybody loves our pancakes and sausage. We just make the best,” said 40-year-volunteer Aline Brebner.

The Williamson’s won’t argue with that. Generations of them have been coming to Belmore for their pancake fix for the past three decades.

“Now I’m coming with my daughter. I’m the grandma showing off my grandchildren. It’s been 30 years, for us,” said Tammy Williamson.

“It’s a great cause. They get enough money to look after the arena, and I just love seeing all the people,” said Fran from Wingham, Ont.

Hungry crowds exceeding 6000 people will consume 4000 lbs of sausage, 150 gallons of maple syrup, and so, so, many pancakes on Thursday and Saturday.

“I just love the pancakes. I know they’re made with love,” said Susan Thomson from Walkerton, Ont.

The Belmore Maple Syrup Festival continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can learn more by visiting the Belmore Community Centre’s website.