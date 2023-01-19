Panda Game moving to Sunday

The Panda Game is moving to Sunday this year due to schedule conflicts at TD Place.

The OUA released the football schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, and it shows the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens will meet at TD Place on Sunday, Oct. 1.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, a spokesperson for Carleton University says the game will be played on a Sunday due to the Redblacks schedule and stadium availability.

The University of Ottawa says the game is being moved to the Sunday as a result of OUA and CFL schedule requirements, and "due to the consideration that the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a Saturday this year."

The Panda Game has traditionally been played on a Saturday. The Ottawa Redblacks are home on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Montreal Alouettes.

Questions have been raised about the future of the Panda Game after rowdy parties in Sandy Hill following the 2021 and 2022 games at TD Place.

In October, seven people were arrested and dozens of tickets were issued for open alcohol and excessive noise following Panda Game celebrations. Ottawa police said officers were investigating "unnecessary and unacceptable" behaviour during an "unsanctioned gathering" near the uOttawa campus several hours after the football game ended.

Former Somerset Coun. Mathieu Fleury said after last year's game there needed to be a "serious conversation" about the Panda Game to keep streets and residents safe, but admitted cancelling the annual game won't stop the party.

Police said the price tag to police the Panda Game at TD Place and the pre-and-post game festivities in residential neighbourhoods was between $300,000 and $500,000.

In 2021, approximately 2,000 people packed a residential street in Sandy Hill to celebrate the Gee-Gees victory. Police said during the celebrations, a car was overturned, properties were damaged and one person was assaulted. Eight people were charged with mischief, and two people were charged with taking part in a riot.

The 54th Panda Game is set for 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at TD Place.