Pandemic agriculture growth boosts support industries

Penta Equipment, a global supplier of cattle farming equipment, is seeing growth that mirrors the agriculture industry.

Primarily, the company manufactures feed mixers, silage hauling wagons and manure spreaders.

The majority of their sales to the U.S., but they also sell in Canada and Australia.

The company is in need of welders, machinists and powder painters, but says there's a challenge encouraging workers to go to a more rural setting and be interested in agricultural equipment.

