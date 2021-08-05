Pandemic brings tourism boost to small-town Ontario

A boom to local tourism is taking shape in small town Ontario thanks in part to COVID-19.

A shift in approach with stakeholders since the pandemic began has led to the launch of new ventures like the Riverside Cabins in Dresden.

“We’re actually experiencing a time of growth right now which we’re just so excited about!”

Owners Bria and Tyler Atkins say they’ve branched out from The Crappie Store outdoors shop they own, to install six small rental cabins on the back of their property along the Sydenham River.

“We happened to be what people were looking for during the pandemic and that’s just something really special,” Bria says.

The Atkins credits COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions for tourists seeking out new opportunities near and far, “Dresden is just a nice little hidden gem. It’s a quiet little town. Only one stoplight and that’s the kind of place that we love!”

The Atkins’ also credit the 'Spark' Mentorships & Grants Program, which gives financial aid to find, foster and support new tourism ideas, experiences and partnerships that will enhance current offerings, motivate travel and increase year-round visits in the region.

“We don’t take for granted that we still managed to come through, and we’re very actively trying to continue moving forward in this new COVID climate,” Bria explains. “Being able to navigate this world and have experiences that are safe for people to come out and enjoy and give them the opportunity to get out of the house, we’re optimistic.”

Others in the town of 3,000 say they’ve also noticed an increase of out-of-towers discovering the community.

“I think tourism has been hit pretty hard for the larger existing attractions in the bigger cities but I think for small towns it's actually been really positive.”

AirBnB superhost at The Hub and Spoke, Myriam Armstrong tells CTV News Windsor visitors from near and far have been stopping and embracing what the small town has to offer.

“Toronto is a big one, we have people from Ottawa who are just trying to get away from the crowds, getting away from the hustle, obviously trying to get away from the pandemic.”