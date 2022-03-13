Pandemic changes forcing Barrie church to adapt fundraising initiatives

After a challenging period due to COVID-19, a Barrie-based church is looking at new ways to bring in lost revenue.

Grace United Church is preparing to wrap up a fundraising auction that organizers have been preparing for since early Fall 2021.

"The pandemic forced our church, like all other churches, to cease in-person events, including the wonderful dinners that we're known for and our famous strawberry shortcake sale," says Judith Banville, the organizer for Grace United's auction. "We had to make a pivot to look at some online fundraising opportunities."

Banville has been collecting items to include in the auction for approximately six months. There's a wide range of offerings, from antiques to gift cards for baked goods.

The funds raised will go towards ongoing operations for the church, including new technology it had to purchase to start live-streaming services due to frequent pandemic closures and capacity restrictions.

The money will also help it achieve its mission of assisting various initiatives throughout the area.

"We host many community groups, everything from guides and scouts to 12 step groups, so we provide space at low or no cost," Banville says. "We also do a lot of community outreach to homeless or marginalized populations."

The church will be having an in-person preview of the items available tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., while the auction itself closes Tuesday at 8 p.m.

So far, there have been about $2,000 in bids.

For more information, click here.