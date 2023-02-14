Pandemic charges dropped against Windsor pastor

Two charges laid against Aaron Rock have now been withdrawn by the Crown Attorney’s Office.

Defence lawyer Chris Fleury tells CTV News the charges were dropped on Feb. 6.

“There was no judicial decision as the charges did not proceed to trial,” Fleury wrote Monday in an email.

The local Crown Attorney’s office said they do not have any record of charges against Aaron Rock and as such would not comment.

Fleury says the charges were dropped because there was no reasonable grounds for conviction.

According to CTV records, Rock was charged with breaching the Reopening Ontario Act for gatherings held in Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021.

But according to Fleury, the charges were laid for an incident in Jan. 2021 and May 2021.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of the Attorney General for comment on why the charges were dropped.

The Windsor Police Service, which laid the charges, declined to comment.

Rock’s legal troubles are not finished however.

“Mr. Rock is still facing charges in two other Ontario jurisdictions which he is defending aggressively,” Fleury wrote.