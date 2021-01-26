The pandemic is complicating an already difficult situation for homeless people in Fredericton.

They're required to have a COVID check every night before sleeping in the shelter, but those checks take time, leaving many out in the cold.

The Phoenix Learning Centre is where many who are homeless in Fredericton spend their days.

At night, they head to the Out of the Cold Shelter for a place to sleep.

There is a gap between Phoenix closing and the night shelter opening.

To cut down on that, especially during the cold months, the city of Fredericton is spending $20,000.

"The $20,000 is going to allow an extension of the hours so I can put a staff member in place," said Scott Earle of the Phoenix Learning Centre. "We're going to be able to maintain now until 8:30 in the evening where the shelters open at 9 so we're reducing that gap."

The Phoenix Learning Centre will also be able to open earlier, to lessen the gap between the Out of the Cold Shelter closing and their doors opening in the morning.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the homeless community.

A pre-screening to be admitted to the shelter means a long wait in line in the cold.

To help cut down on this, the city of Fredericton has a task force on homelessness with many local organizations working together.

"The Out of the Cold Shelter is an overnight emergency shelter so it's first come first serve," said Joan Kingston, chair of the Fredericton Community Action Group on Homelessness. "So, we were trying to think of a way we could streamline the intake process so that it could actually be done here in the warmth and comfort of the Phoenix Learning Centre."

Orange and Red phase restrictions have meant fewer places for those living rough to spend their time during the day, the Phoenix Centre has seen an increase in clients from about 30 to 45 daily.

Tim Horseman has spent his days and nights between the Phoenix Learning Centre and the Out of the Cold Shelter over the past five months.

"The only question I have is how long can that last," Horseman said. "Hopefully, the funding and the donations and things can keep coming so that this place can keep operating and going as it is."

The city also recently approved a project to turn the city motel into an affordable living complex to help lessen barriers that keep low income earners on the streets.