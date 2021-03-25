Pandemic etiquette: How COVID-19 has changed how we interact with others

The dos and don'ts of common courtesy have shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What is evolving is evolving around all the hygiene and sanitary guidelines,” said Julie Blais Comeau, the Chief Etiquette Officer with etiquettejulie.com.

Simply put, according to Blais Comeau, many of the pre-pandemic social etiquette rules no longer fit within most current public health guidelines.

“That's the big, big, big takeaway," she said. "Overall safety first and consideration for others."

Long gone is a handshake or a hug with anyone outside of your household, but minding our pandemic Ps and Qs comes with a brand new set of challenges and changes. Some are more welcome than others. Here’s what people in Waterloo Region had to say about how the pandemic has changed their interactions:

“I’m always like an elbow, push the door open with elbow kind of person. So I’m happy to see those changes,” said Taryn Klinkman.

“Going into stores, very few people actually follow the arrows,” said Emily Dix.

“I think one of the biggest things I’ve noticed is when I go places people don't hold the door open anymore,” Sydney Steiman.

“I always felt like people are standing too close to me, I should not be able to hear you breathe. So COVID’s been a blessing in that sense,” said Maya Mooshaw.

Although there are a number of things that have changed due to the pandemic when it comes to social interactions, Blais Comeau has a list of five dos and don'ts when it comes to the new rules of social etiquette.

When tipping consider the pandemic precautions and the precarity of the employment of the employees as well as that of the establishment along with your typical budget for such expense How you present yourself and your environment online, in videoconference, affects your reputation. Be patient and benevolent. Give the other the benefit of the doubt. You do not know their troubles. When you observe someone who is not practicing the recommended sanitary guidelines, go to the people in authority. When in doubt about dos and don’ts, find out. You will never go wrong by asking what the proper etiquette is.

And according to Blais Comeau, it is all about looking out for each other, and realizing that we're all in this together. As we navigate the pandemic, social etiquette will continue to evolve and that the most important thing, is to remember the golden rule.