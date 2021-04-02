Pandemic forced Edmonton's Way of the Cross walk to go virtual for 2nd straight year
Edmonton's annual Way of the Cross walk has been moved to an online event for the second time in as many years due to COVID-19 health precautions.
In a normal year, participants carry a large cross along a two kilometre route downtown.
"I think ultimately we are trying to affirm support and respect the dignity of the people who gather, concern for their health, a concern for the good of the community," said organizer Bob McKeon.
"As we approach this as people of faith gathering those values will be very much with us."
COVID-19 restrictions remain in effect for indoor and outdoor gatherings as well as for churches.
Video of this year's event can be seen on YouTube.