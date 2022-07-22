Pandemic grads given chance to walk across U of A stage for diploma

Thousands of students who didn’t get the chance to graduate in person over the last two years will be recognized by the University of Alberta this weekend.

Between Friday and Sunday, around 4,000 alumni will return to campus to walk across the stage in a cap and gown.

“I think they just left with a part of it missing. Part of the ceremony and the importance of what they’d accomplished in their years,” said U of A Chancellor Peggy Garrity. “So this is a chance to welcome them back and see their friends and family and celebrate all that they’ve achieved during their time at the university.”

The university held virtual ceremonies for the graduates in the fall and spring of 2020 and 2021.