Pandemic has more London families dealing with food security issues

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 more and more people are seeking help to feed themselves and their families.

“Homelessness is up, rent prices are going up, the number of people coming to the food bank is going up, and food prices are going up,” says Glen Pearson, the Co-Director at the London and Area Food Bank. “It’s all having an affect.”

To help feed the growing numbers, the food bank joined forces with the city’s community resource centres to help those in need.

“When the pandemic hit, the number of people going to the resource centres drastically increased,” says Jane Roy, the Co-Director of the London and Area Food Bank. “Because of that, we really recognized the need to partner with the resource centres.”

Those at the Northwest London Resource Centre say having the food bank on their side has really helped those they serve. Besides food security people also get help at the centres with finding employment or a place to live.

“When we help people with food, its more than just hunger, there’s a reason they’re here,” says Nancy Needham from the Northwest London Resource Centre. “Yes hunger is a part of it but we ask ‘what else is going on?’ ”

On Friday, the food bank kicked off its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive at the resource centre and is asking the community to give once again.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at most grocery stores but people can also make a monetary donation online.

Pearson says the need has never been greater adding, “We’ve made more changes this year than we ever had in our 35 years to get the food out and yet the numbers keep going up and I worry about that.”

To help out or to donate you can visit the London Food Bank website.

The Thanksgiving drive runs until October 11th.