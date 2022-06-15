Pandemic 'not over for everyone': Alberta's weekly fatality statistics remains high

As a Calgary family grieves for a loved one lost to COVID-19, Alberta continues to report a high number of weekly deaths, and public heath restrictions including isolation requirements are lifted.

"My father was a person who would be very much a leader," said Sujata Day, whose father, Vinay died of the virus on March 28 in Montreal.

Her father is remembered as an inspirational figure and committed community advocate.

Vinay Dey worked hard in the pandemic to encourage vaccination in Calgary's South Asian Community.

He also held a long career with CP Rail, held roles with numerous community organizations and cared deeply about anti-racism efforts.

"My father was a person who wanted to just be of service to people, he wanted to see good things for people," she said.

She said her father became infected in Alberta shortly before travelling to Montreal to assist with her wedding preparations, but he tested positive and was soon hospitalized to be treated for the virus plus a secondary infection.

"At the end, it was just like, everything was just failing, and it was very hard to watch," she said.

He was 81 years old.

ALBERTA'S COVID DEATH TOLL

The virus continues to claim the lives of many Albertans even as the province advances to Stage 3 of its pandemic recovery plan, lifting all public health measures.

In the last week of March 2022, there were 21 fatalities reported.

Weekly totals steadily climbed to 70 by the first week of May, and have remained above 40 into the month of June.

There were 24 deaths in the latest weekly totals from the Alberta government.

"We are seeing more deaths than we would see for a normal bad influenza year and yet there's this sense that we need to move forward and that the pandemic is over," said Dr. Stephanie Smith, infectious disease expert from University of Alberta.

With widespread vaccine coverage as a majority of Albertan adults have received at least two shots, data from Alberta Health shows the vast majority of those who died with the virus are vaccinated, boosted, over age 60, and died with complex immune compromising conditions as well.

"Even if they've had four doses of vaccine, they just don't mount as good a response. And it's tragic really, because there's less ability to use those tools to protect themselves," said Smith.

As for the public health response, Smith said pandemic exhaustion has led to a collective "acceptance that we will accept a higher death rate than any of us would've thought possible."

NOT OVER FOR EVERYONE

The Dey family says they don't want their father, or his health circumstances, to be forgotten.

"People have the illusion that it's all over and they are going out and doing things but it's not over for everyone right?" said Sujata Dey,

A total of 4,591 Albertans have died of COVID-19.