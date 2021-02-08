Pool construction set a new record last year, as the pandemic forced many Londoners to staycation during their holidays.

According to the Annual Development Report prepared by city hall, 358 pool fence permits were issued in 2020, more than any previous year.

“We usually don’t discuss pool fence permits (at the Planning Committee meeting,” admitted Deputy Chief Building Official Peter Kokkoros. “I thought I’d bring it up because we hit another construction record.”

Last year municipalities across Canada saw a rush to install swimming pools and other home amenities as the pandemic put summer travel plans on hold.

Meanwhile, the same report highlights that London’s red hot construction sector continues to build momentum.

A total construction value of $1.6 billion last year set another all-time record.

“Single-detached dwellings and apartment buildings led the charge,” explained Kokkoros.

New residential dwelling permits we up 49.7 percent in 2020 over 2019.

The amount of commercial construction was below average, however, and municipal staff are reviewing the causes.