Darrell Fraser has been in the vending machine industry for 21 years. His actual vending roots stretch back almost half a century.

"I have been doing vending since 1973," said Fraser who owns Definite Food Services in Dartmouth.

Like many business operators trying to survive the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a painful year for Fraser, his staff and his business. March 17 was an especially dark day.

"Our sales dropped by 60 percent that day," said Fraser.

Once the pandemic restrictions were implemented by the Nova Scotia government, many local businesses, along with public and private buildings immediately closed their doors. When that happened, Definite Food Services got hit hard and the impact on the company was severe.

"A number of our accounts closed down and we then laid everybody off that day," said Fraser. "We laid off our entire staff in one day."

His business has slowly improved its fortunes over the last nine months. Fraser has hired back four staff members who are now working four-day weeks. One employee was rehired, but reduced to part-time hours.

We have rebounded to the point that we are down 28 per cent right now," said Fraser. "I can't believe I'm excited about being down 28 percent."

Dan Shaw, from the Dalhousie University Rowe School of Business, has watched a number of industries get hit hard by COVID-19. According to Shaw, the vending industry was vulnerable because of where vending machines are often located.

"They are in airports, libraries, universities, public government buildings and large publicly accessible buildings," said Shaw. "And as we now know, most of those places were closed because of the coronavirus impact."

Those closures had a direct impact on Fraser's bottom line and the entire experience has altered the manner in which Fraser does business daily.

"We take our temperatures before we do any accounts," said Fraser who now oversees daily protocols that has his employees always wearing masks and gloves and adhering to strict hygiene standards.

The Nova Scotia Health Food and Nutrition Services Department told CTV in statement that vending machine operators, as they enter all buildings, will be held to strict health standards.

Looking ahead, Shaw predicts vending operators will likely be forced to retool some of their machines.

"I know there are touchless machines," said Shaw. "You have to think about fear of potential exposure."

Adapting and adjusting to COVID-19 protocols, said Shaw, will be crucial for many vending businesses as they look to find ways to stay afloat as the pandemic rages on.