Pandemic protests grow and continue throughout Fredericton Saturday

The honking continued Saturday in Fredericton as many gathered to protest COVID-19 mandates.

Police say while Friday night involved no criminal offenses, a ticket for improper use of a horn had been issued around 5:30 a.m. Officers continued to have heavy presence in and outside the city to monitor the event Saturday.

While large trucks were screened for legitimate deliveries, at least three were prevented from entering late Saturday afternoon.

The atmosphere switched - the protest became a street party with music blasting and kids playing in the snow.

Some attending told CTV news they have enjoyed their time, saying it feels as though many are united.

With about 20 police officers in the area of the legislature Saturday, the street adjacent to the building had been closed to vehicle traffic, but shortly reopened.

Some protesters say they feel passionate about their freedom of choice.

"Everybody has a choice it’s their own health and I encourage people that have diabetes or that are older to get vaccinated it’s good for their safety," says one protestor.

Fredericton Mayor, Kate Rogers, says, "I was downtown both yesterday afternoon and this afternoon and it was nice to see businesses open and I would say the business community feels very safe, very comforted. They've been kept up to date by the police, they've been in constant contact."

Rogers adds there has been good communication and collaboration throughout the city as the events take place.