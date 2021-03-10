The increased price of building materials during the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly put construction of a new accessible family respite home on hold.

Family Respite Services (FRS) Windsor/Essex had started to build the new respite home at 4400 Howard Avenue, but say the price of lumber has nearly doubled, putting the project in jeopardy.

“We were nervous that we couldn’t continue to build the home,” says Family Respite Services community relations, Alexandria Fischer.

Fischer says the community organization is working with 1,200 families caring for children and youth (0-18 years of age) with disabilities in Windsor/Essex.

The increase in construction costs inflated the budget to a point where FRS put out a plea to the community.

“With zero government funding for this project, we have had to rely on the community for every dollar so that we can cover the cost of this specialized home,” Fischer says. “When construction material costs doubled due to COVID-19 we knew we had to reach out to the community once again to ensure the increase to our projected budget would be covered.”

When the The Solcz Family Foundation, who the new home is named after, learned of the dilemma, they donated $225,000 on top of the same amount previously donated.

The money allowed for lumber and other material to be purchased and allow construction to resume.

“We are so grateful to the the Solcz Family who have made another investment in this respite home for children with disabilities,” Fischer says. “Because of the Solcz Family Foundation, we were able to purchase the lumber and start framing the home.”

While the latest donation helps the project move forward, another $225,000 is still needed.

The goal is to have the new build complete by January, 2022.