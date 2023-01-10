Pandemic recovery funding up for grabs for local charities, non-profits

At Family Services of Thames Valley on South Street in London, there’s a noise-making machine placed on the hallway floor outside every personal counselling room.

That’s because with sound travelling so easily in the building, it’s the only way they can keep sensitive conversations with families in crisis private.

“We know that people feel, and do better, and connect better when they come into a space that speaks respect, that speaks your values, and also, as you say, can have a conversation without worrying and hearing a mother counselling session going on in the other room,” said executive director Nicola Memo.

With a caseload that has doubled over the pandemic, the agency is preparing to apply for a $70,000 grant to upgrade the acoustics.

The United Way of Elgin Middlesex, the London Community Foundation, and the Canadian Red Cross are shepherding $3 million up for grabs by local charities, non-profits, and Indigenous groups to help them recover from the pandemic.

“So we’ve seen increased demand for programs and services, whether that be mental health supports, access to basic needs like food and shelter,” said United Way President and CEO Kelly Ziegner. “But at the same time, those agencies are having a difficult time fundraising and recovering.”

The funding is part of $400 million being doled out through the federal government’s Community Services Recovery Fund.

“It is really focused on the organization, in particular- people, their systems, programs,” said Lori Runciman, the director of grants at the London Community Foundation.

Those administering the grants say they expect the applications to far exceed the funding available- a sign of how great the need is in the community for those groups in the business of helping others.

Applications are being accepted until Feb. 21 with the grants being announced in spring. For more information, visit https://unitedwayem.ca/csrf/, www.lcf.on.ca/csrf or www.communityservicesrecoveryfund.ca