Pandemic restrictions linked to rise in depression among seniors: study

There is, perhaps, a little extra pep in their step.

A seniors’ line-dancing class in Langley, B.C., that shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic recently re-opened, and is back in full swing.

“Oh, I love it. Glad to be back,” said Bonnie Meisner, 72, who was attending class for the first time in two years after the pandemic combined with a cancer battle kept her away.

Though she saw family, social activities were out of the question, which left her feeling isolated.

“The only place I went was the cancer clinic,” she recalled.

Many seniors had similar experiences, and a new study out of Simon Fraser University is providing more insight into the degree to which lockdowns and health restrictions have impacted the emotional well-being of older adults.

“We found that about 30 to 70 per cent was the increase in loneliness pre-pandemic to pandemic periods,” said Andrew Wister, director of SFU’s Gerontology Research Centre. He authored the study along with Laura Kadowaki.

“Women, especially those living alone, were part of the high-risk group,” he said.

According to the study, women aged 65 to 74 experienced a 67 per cent increase in loneliness in 2020. The proportion of them with depression also increased, from 19 per cent pre-pandemic to 23 per cent.

For men aged 65 to 74, loneliness increased by 45 per cent, while the proportion experiencing depression increased to 14 per cent, up from 12 per cent.

Other groups at higher risk include new immigrants, Indigenous people, LGBTQ2S+ individuals living alone or in remote areas, and “of course, those with mental health problems,” Wister said.

The researcher called the first wave of COVID-19 cases was “particularly problematic,” saying he believes there has been some positive adaption to the pandemic since then.

But he says that doesn’t mean we can assume things are OK.

“These problems are going to continue. They were there before the pandemic, the pandemic exacerbated many of these issues but going forward we have to find better ways of dealing with them,” he said.

Better digital technology education for older adults, expanding befriending programs and even virtual group fitness classes are among the suggestions to help with social isolation.

But back at the line dancing class, participants are grateful to be with their friends.

Participant Bernadett Valverde said she struggled with isolation during the lockdowns.

“The fact we could no longer attend church, we could not go to the civic center for line dance class or seniors centre … at times, I felt like why did this have to happen to me?” she said.

Peggy Thomson, 72, leads the dance classes at Brookswood Seniors Activity Centre in Langley.

She said for a period of time, classes took place in the parking lot. Eventually, they shut down altogether.

“I missed my busy life that I had doing this…It actually put me into a real downer because I couldn’t have that fun,” she said.

The report used data from a national long-term study following about 50,000 Canadians 45 to 85 years old for at least 20 years. The study was done for the Federal/Provincial/Territorial Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum.