OTTAWA, ONT. -- As the Province locks down this Boxing Day is looking very different. Most stores are closed but people are adapting and finding other ways to keep busy. Sue St Clair is taking advantage of the rink at Lansdowne instead of heading out to the stores.

“I feel badly for the stores for the people who are waiting for sales to buy things,” St Clair said. “Normally we are visiting family on Boxing Day, we go out of town to see loved ones. Today we are just here in Ottawa on our own just our family of four trying to make some different memories”

Although she trusts public health officials St Clair says the 28 day lockdown for Ottawa is a little bit extreme.

In a normal year Boxing Day sees lineups at stores and crowds of people in malls looking for deals. This year, with malls and most stores closed, shoppers who are looking for their Boxing Day fix have few options and even those ones are quiet this year.

Adel and Adrian Pierce found themselves at the Costco at Blair Towers Place instead of visiting family this Boxing Day. In a normal year the 26th is not a big shopping day for them but they decided to check things out as visiting family is against the lockdown rules.

“It was kind of like a tomb in there, we have not seen it this quiet in a long time,” Adrian Pierce said. “I thought there would be lineups here today but there were none”

Glebe resident Sue Kelly decided to go for a long walk, she usually avoids the crowds on Boxing Day but she is sympathetic to all the business and restaurants that are hard hit by the new lockdown.

“I really think the restaurants and businesses are going to take a big hit and they have done everything they can. I think it’s really going to hit them hard, really hard and you are going to see them close,“ Kelly said. “I think they should revisit those numbers and perhaps they can turn it into 14 if that is possible.

The lockdown which started December 26 will last until January 23 in most of the province. All non-essential business are closed and can offer curb side pickup only. Indoor gatherings are not permitted and restaurants are restricted to take-out only. Schools will be online only for the first week back.