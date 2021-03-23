Greater Sudbury continues to be a COVID-19 hotspot, with another 29 new cases reported by Public Health Sudbury & Districts on Tuesday.

The new cases follow 23 reported Monday and another 60 added over the weekend. The total case count since the start of the pandemic now sits at 1,242.

A report headed to city council March 23 outlines how the pandemic has grown in recent weeks,

"Since March 1, the total number of cases in our region has almost doubled, increasing from 667 to 1,213," the report said. "This means that for the past three weeks, we have averaged 26 new cases each day, instead of the rate of 1.9 new cases per day for the entire pandemic up to that point."

It is not clear how long the grey-lockdown provisions will be in place, the report added, but residents "must continue to exercise extreme caution in their daily activities.

"These numbers, especially when combined with the information that more than 240 of the new cases have screened positive for variants of concern, are deeply troubling for our community."

Of the new cases Tuesday, 28 are in Greater Sudbury and one is in Manitoulin district. Ten are related to an outbreak, 16 the result of close contact with a confirmed case and the source of three cases are under investigation.