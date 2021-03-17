Post-secondary students in Waterloo Region appear to be following public health guidelines on St. Patrick's Day.

Waterloo's Ezra Avenue typically attracts tens of thousands of partiers on March 17, but the area is quiet so far this year.

On Tuesday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang urged students to only celebrate the day with people they live with.

In 2019, an estimated 33,000 people came out to Ezra Avenue and the surrounding area.

Last year, there was fencing and Porta Potties in the area and the road was closed. However, Ontario declared a state of emergency on March 17, 2020 and few students showed up.

Police and bylaw officers were stationed at the avenue on Wednesday, but things have been quiet so far.

Students said they're taking the warnings from health officials seriously and marking the day with their roommates.