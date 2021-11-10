Pandemic state of emergency to possibly end in Wellington County by end of year

The County of Wellington issued a pandemic goal to end its state of emergency at midnight on Dec. 31, 2021.

According to a press release, in order for this to happen two criteria have been set out: continued decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and start of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged five to 11.

The decision was made in consultation with the medical officer of Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

“After nearly 20 months of a global pandemic, it is time to chart a path back to something more normal for all of us,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. “Ending the pandemic is a job for all of us. Please continue to follow public health guidance so that as we approach the time to ease restrictions, we are as safe and as ready as we can be."

The state of emergency in Wellington County was declared on March 23, 2020 in response to the pandemic.

It allows Warden Kelly Linton to issue orders to protect the health, safety, property and welfare of residents.

It also has allowed the county to rapidly redeploy staff to assist at the Wellington Terrace Long Term Care Home and in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

“I have spoken with City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie and Dufferin County Warden Darren White, and we are all on the same page,” Linton said in the release. “While there is no longer a need for a local state of emergency to be in place, the pandemic is not over. I continue to urge all residents to get vaccinated and continue to follow guidance from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.”

Officials noted nearly 80 per cent of eligible Wellington County residents have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.