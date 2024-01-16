'Panic in his voice': Inquest hears urgent 911 call made after first attacks on James Smith Cree Nation

An RCMP major crime investigator played a coroner’s inquest an urgent 911 call from a James Smith Cree Nation resident pleading for help after being attacked by Myles Sanderson.

As the inquest into the 2022 mass killings entered its second day on Tuesday, staff Sgt. Robin Zentner played the first two calls that came in to RCMP dispatch on the morning of Sept. 4, 2022.

Martin Moostoos made the first call. The inquest heard him calmly ask the dispatch person to send RCMP, and that he had been stabbed.

“I would describe him as very matter of fact,” Zentner said.

There was a marked contrast in tone in the second call, placed by Brandon Generaux shortly after Damien Sanderson was attacked by Myles and fled into a grassy area before succumbing to his injuries.

Generaux could be heard panting heavily.

“Please, I’m bleeding,” he said.

“You can tell there’s a lot more sense of urgency or panic in his voice.”

Generaux later told investigators that he was stabbed several times in the attack, while Myles yelled “f--king die.”

Zentner also shared text messages recovered by police that he says showed some potential motivations behind Myles’ choice of victims.

Messages between Myles and his uncle Robert, the second victim, showed Sanderson was looking for Generaux to claim a $100 debt he owed for jail canteen.

Other messages recovered from Gregory Burns’ phone describe conflicts between Burns and Myles leading up to his killing.

There was some mention of a conflict between the Sanderson brothers and people who were affiliated with the Terror Squad gang, but Zentner said there was nothing to indicate the killings were specifically gang-related.

Zentner said Myles’ son Dallon was present in the home when Sanderson attacked Earl Burns, Dallon’s grandfather.

Dallon told investigators that, while in the basement, he heard his father say “I’m going to kill you and my son.”

He told police Burns got in the bus and chased the “monsters” away. The bus was still running when police found Burns’ dead body inside, said Zentner.

The inquest also saw RCMP dash cam video from Cst. Tanner Maynard as he drove to the home of Martin Moostoos.

Maynard could be heard calling for additional police support. In the footage, Maynard comments as he passes Burns’ bus in the ditch.

Zentner said that because of the way Burns was positioned in the bus, he would not have been visible as Maynard passed.

The inquest also heard details that described why police initially believed Damien was involved in the killings.

At a house on McLeod Street where Sanderson killed Thomas and Carol Burns, the seventh and eighth victims, police received one eyewitness report that placed Damien at the house as the attacker.

Zentner said everyone else who was present in the house identified Myles as the attacker.

“I can conclusively say based on the totality of the investigation that Damien Sanderson was not at this residence,” he said.

“By this time, Damien Sanderson would have already been fatally injured and deceased.”

Zentner is expected to continue his testimony on Tuesday afternoon.