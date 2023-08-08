Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury

Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.

The plan includes three new buildings on the site, including a 20-storey condominium, 16-storey urban loft (rental) building and a 12-storey retirement residence, providing a total of 222 condominium units, 199 apartments, and 109 retirement guest suites.

“This vibrant new community will include both residential and restaurant uses, anchored by a shared parking structure below Paris Street,” the company said in a news release.

“This project will contribute to the transformation of both Sudbury’s downtown and Ramsey Lake’s waterfront, acting as a catalyst for growth in the City of Greater Sudbury.”

A restaurant is proposed on the 20th floor of the condominium building, which will be open to the public “and feature panoramic views of Ramsey Lake including amenities allowing for outdoor dining and private events on a covered rooftop terrace,” Panoramic said.

“A cafe is also proposed on the ground floor of the retirement residence. These spaces are intended to integrate the site with, and build upon, Bell Park – the gem of the City of Greater Sudbury.”

Panoramic president Angelo Butera said in the news release that the company was “excited” to unveil the plan to the public.

“It is our hope that Sudburians are excited by the new chapter in growth and development that this project represents,” Butera said.

“It is Panoramic’s mission to create safe, comfortable and well-maintained living environments that residents and communities will be proud to call home. Our desire is to work in parallel with the City of Greater Sudbury to realize the true untapped potential of this site, its significance to the city and northern Ontario more broadly.”

Calls for the site to be developed have grown since the hospital closed in 2010, around the time that three city hospitals merged into a single site at Health Sciences North.

Panoramic originally planned a condominium development in 2013, but a lengthy planning approvals process led to delays. Eventually, market conditions changed and the condo plan was shelved.

An 80,000-square-foot mural was completed at the site by street artist RISK in summer 2019.

The mural has since deteriorated, with the bright colours gradually blending in. The fact it is located in a prominent spot on the shores of Ramsey Lake has made it an especially visible source of frustration for many residents.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Butera praised Mayor Paul Lefebvre and city council for their role in moving things forward.

“Given the leadership Mayor Lefebvre and council has shown since the fall of 2022, we believe it is time to bring this vision forward,” Butera said.

“We look forward to working with Mayor Lefebvre, council, and city staff upon submission of required official plan and zoning applications in 2023.”

Lefebvre said in a statement to CTV News that he is happy with the announcement.

“I am pleased that Panoramic Properties Inc. is moving forward with plans to redevelop this prime location at the heart of our city,” said Lefebvre.

“Thoughtful and sustainable residential development that accommodates the evolving needs and life stages of our community is key to growing our population and local economy. This particular site is one that is meaningful to many of our residents, and I look forward to seeing further details of this innovative proposal as it moves through the development application process.”

"We've seen it where people are trying to get an apartment and they can't," said city councillor Bill Leduc, in an interview with CTV News.

"If we want to grow this population, this is what we need."

No cost estimate and timelines were included in the original announcement Tuesday. But Panoramic said it expected the project to have a significant impact.

“The redevelopment is intended to bring renewed vibrancy and build upon the sense of place along the Paris Street corridor as new residents will be able to take advantage of the central location, proximity to amenities and services, and active transportation investments,” the company said.

“In addition to being ideally located directly adjacent to Bell Park, the development will leverage the property’s proximity to downtown Sudbury to enhance connectivity between the park and the commercial and cultural centre of Sudbury, enhancing the economy while also contributing to the current need for Housing in both the city and the province.”

– With files from CTV News Northern Ontario video journalist Amanda Hicks