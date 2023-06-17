Panthers dominate over Brantford Red Sox
The Kitchener Panthers appeared poised to roar back and shake off a slump that has seen the team drop four of their last six games.
On Friday night, the Panthers were on the prowl for baserunners and easily dominated the Brantford Red Sox on their home field.
Kitchener opened the scoring with a run in the first, and added another two in the third.
The Red Sox showed up in the third and answered with two of their own.
In the fourth, the Panthers added another run to their lead, making it 4-2.
A huge sixth inning saw the Panthers add five more runs to their tally.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox were able to add one run of their own in the sixth.
During the seventh inning, the Panthers added yet another run to their runaway lead, with the Red Sox answering with two runs.
The score stood at 10-5 heading into the eighth.
The Panthers opened the inning with a whopping six runs.
In the final inning, the Red Sox were able to add one run – not enough to close the gap as the Panthers took the win 16-6.
