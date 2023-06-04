Panthers win over Baycats with walk off home run

A two-run walk off home run from Kitchener Panthers’ Keegan Marsden secured a come-from-behind victory in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Barrie Baycats.

The two teams met Sunday at Jay Couch Park in Kitchener.

The Panthers took an early lead in the second, scoring one run. This would become a trend that would continue to the fifth, with the Panthers scoring a single run each inning.

The Baycats came out swinging in the fourth inning, scoring four runs.

The score was tied at four each heading into the seventh but in the bottom of the inning, the Panthers took the lead 5-4.

When the eighth inning rolled around, the Baycats found their groove and sent four runners home, giving the Baycats the 8-5 lead.

The Panthers were unable to answer and went into the ninth and final inning looking to make a play.

The top of the ninth ended with the Baycats unable to add to their lead.

Panthers’ Yunior Ibarra was hit by a pitch and took first base, starting a trend of Panthers hitters getting on base.

Jett Jarvis was up next, hitting a single to get to first and send Ibarra to second.

Blake Jacklin then had a single of his own to advance the runners and load the bases.

Next up was Andy Leader, who singled to send Ibarra home and keep the bases loaded.

A wild pitch hit Raul Gonzalez for the second time in the game, sending him to first and Jarvis in to score.

A sacrifice fly by Liam Wilson sent Jacklin in for a run to tie the game.

The Baycats capitalized on the fly ball and threw Leader out at third after he tagged up.

Following two outs, Marsden took to the plate. With two balls and one strike, he hit the sweet spot, sending the ball over the fence to bring home Gonzalez and himself.

The Panthers took the game 10-8. They currently have six wins and two loses in the season. The next game is against the Guelph Royals on Tuesday.