For residential school survivors in northern Ontario, Papal apology was a long time coming

“We waited a long time for this to come about,” said residential school survivor Shirley Horn, as she stood in front of what was once Shingwauk Residential School.

Horn was first sent to St. John’s Residential School in Chapleau in 1944. Two years later, she was relocated to Shingwauk where she remained until 1953.

The co-founder of the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association, she said watching Pope Francis issue an apology Monday, on Canadian soil, to Indigenous people for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system was a surreal experience.

“He really made an effort to relay his feelings, the wrong that was done, the suffering that took place and the very destruction of the process of assimilation,” said Horn.

Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers said he was pleased to hear the Pope calling on members of the church to participate in reconciliation with Indigenous people.

“What was really incredible to hear today was that he’s calling all Catholics to support Indigenous people, not just the priests and the bishops and the cardinals and the Pope, but actually the Catholics across Canada and across the world,” Sayers said.

Horn said the Pope’s apology marks the beginning of the reconciliation journey between the Catholic Church and Indigenous people.

“This will be a continuing effort to change things within the church and within the ministry itself, and I’m very happy with that,” said Horn.

“I do believe him and I do believe his sincerity. It took a long time, but he did say the words.”

Horn said work continues to confirm the presence of unmarked graves at what is now Algoma University. She said the Children of Shingwauk are gathering this weekend for the first time since the pandemic.