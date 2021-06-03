Paper Excellence makes donation to volunteer fire department after Cloverdale wildfire

Paper Excellence thanked the Buckland Fire and Rescue Department on Thursday with a $10,000 donation.

It comes after the Cloverdale wildfire, which almost reached the Prince Albert pulp mill.

“We know many people came together to fight the blaze and protect not only our mill, but homes and other businesses,” said site manager Kelvin Winge of Prince Albert Pulp Inc. in a news release.

The average cost of a fire call-out ranges from $5,000 to $50,000, said Fire Chief Garry Schrader of Buckland Fire and Rescue.

“This donation makes a meaningful impact to our bottom line,” said Schrader.

The Prince Albert Fire Department , Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), Buckland Fire and Rescue, Garden River Fire Department worked to fight the Cloverdale fire.

Many local residents helped out by volunteering their labour, hauling water and making provisions for livestock from the area.

“I’m continuing to work with the Prince Albert Fire Department to manage the ongoing impacts of the fire on the mill site,” said Winge.

Paper Excellence is the in process of restarting the Prince Albert mill, which is located within City of Prince Albert limits.

A portion of the site is in the R.M. of Buckland.

The state of emergency declared because of the fire expired on May 25, and was not renewed, according to the city.

The fire remains contained and is about 5,470 hectares.