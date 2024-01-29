Paper licence plate leads to charges for Leamington driver
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead - CTVNews.ca
Melanie Kentner
Essex County OPP say a 45-year-old driver from Leamington has been charged after police discovered the individual's vehicle had paper copies of a licence plate affixed, instead of the Ministry of Transportation- issued plate.
A member of the Essex OPP was on general patrol on Talbot Street West in Leamington on Jan. 22, around 1:30 a.m., when the officer ran a check on a vehicle's plate.
The check revealed the licence plate was no longer valid.
After conducting a traffic stop, the officer discovered the vehicle had been plated with a paper copy of the invalid plate.
Police charged the driver with the following Highway Traffic Act (HTA) offences:
- Driving while under suspension.
- Using a plate not authorized for the vehicle.
- Operate an unsafe vehicle.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
-
Drive-by shootings at 2 York Region theatres could be linked to similar incidents in Toronto, Peel: policePolice are investigating after two drive-by shootings occurred at movie theatres in York Region last week.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroomThe case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in B.C.A two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.