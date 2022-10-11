'Pappa' Markstrom to don new mask design created by local artist

There will be a new look between the pipes for the Calgary Flames when they host their season opener, but, worry not fans, it's still expected to be Vezina Trophy runner-up Jacob Markstrom in net.

The Flames revealed Markstom's new mask artwork, created by local airbrush artist Jordon Bourgeault, Wednesday morning in a series of social media posts.

The design includes a Calgary Stampede belt buckle complete with Markstrom's 25 inside as well as 'Pappa' on the back, the Swedish word for father, that has been a fixture on his helmet from back in his days with the Vancouver Canucks.

Markstrom will soon become a Pappa himself. He announced on Instagram in early September that his partner Amanda Östervall was pregnant and the couple were expecting a son.

The 32-year-old backstopped the Flames to a Pacific Division title in 2021-22 — recording a personal regular season record of 37-15-9, including nine shutouts — before the team's subsequent playoff run was derailed by the Edmonton Oilers in the second-round.

The Flames will host the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at the Saddledome to begin the season.

