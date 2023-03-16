Para Hockey series action begins in Elmira
The Canadian National Men’s Para Hockey team faced off against the U.S. national para hockey team in Elmira Wednesday night for the last series the team will play before the World Championship.
Wednesday was the first of three games in Elmira, and the Woolwich Memorial Centre was packed with fans.
“We play them a lot, so it gets pretty heated, but that’s one of our strategies - to play physical and shut them down,” Anton Jacobs-Webb, a player for Team Canada said.
The big crowds were a welcome sign for the home team.
“When there are big crowds you are trying to show off the best of the sport. It's fast. It's physical. I love the passing the shots, the accuracy, those are the fun parts,” Jacobs-Webb said.
The players on the U.S. team had a similar mentality when speaking about their rivals.
“This game was electric, it’s awesome. We have been on top of the sport for a couple years, so it’s nice to kind be the bad guys,” said Team USA Captian Josh Pauls.
Despite a close game, Team Canada lost in overtime.
Dominic Larocque, the goalie for Canada, made 34 saves in the game.
The next game is on Friday.
