Parade, 21 gun salute will recognize King's coronation in front of Sask. Legislative Building

The first coronation since 1953 will occur in London, England on Saturday as King Charles III will be crowned with millions watching worldwide.

The historic event will be recognized here in Saskatchewan with events taking place in front of the legislative building on Friday.

Saskatchewan’s Chief of Protocol Jason Quilliam said on Friday at 1 p.m. there will be a local coronation parade in front of the legislative building.

“We’ll have Mounties on parade, we’ll have Canadian Forces folks around so there’ll be 21 gun salutes, and there will be a fly pass and a whole bunch of pomp and circumstance as well,” Quilliam said during an interview with CTV Morning Live.

“We’re looking forward to it, it’s our opportunity to show our loyalty to King Charles III and Queen [Consort] Camilla,” Quilliam added.

Quilliam said despite some ambivalence around the monarchy Saturday’s coronation will still be a significant event for Canada and many Canadians.

“We’ve had a constitutional monarchy for almost 160 years here and it’s that continuity that frankly makes Canada one of the best places to live.”

According to Quilliam in his early days King Charles III has made a god impression.

“I think so, but he’s also had one of the longest apprenticeships of anyone going for any job, but absolutely. You’re not seeing many surprises, he likes the sustainability, organics and all sorts of things around volunteering as well as the armed forces and uniformed services.”

Quilliam said for those interested in watching the events in Regina on Friday he recommends arriving about 15 minutes early.

“I would probably be there around 12:45, it’s in front of the legislature and open to the public. Everything should last no longer than half-an-hour,” Quilliam said.

The coronation starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday in London, which is 4 a.m. in Saskatchewan.