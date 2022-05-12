Parade to thank healthcare workers in Waterloo region

First responders in Waterloo region took part in a parade Thursday night to show their appreciation for healthcare workers.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics drove past each hospital in the region.

St. Mary's General Hospital said the event, which coincided with National Nursing Week, was a "show of respect and acknowledgement for the many sacrifices made throughout the pandemic and the exceptional care that is provided to our community for patients and their families."

"We are incredibly grateful for this show of gratitude that is being conveyed today for healthcare workers," said Dayna Giogio, the hospital's manager of communications, in an email.

The parade began in front of St. Mary's General Hospital at 6:45 p.m. and then make its way to Grand River Hospital, Freeport and Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Organizers said the vehicles planned to pause outside each hospital for five seconds, while flashing their lights and sounding their sirens.