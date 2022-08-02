Paraglider narrowly escapes disaster after parachute fails to open
Digital Content Editor
Alexandre Bachaalani
A paraglider had an extremely close call when his parachute failed to open while performing an "acro-paragliding" trick in Organya, Spain, on July 27.
Kevin Philipp says he encountered "strong turbulence" when his break line got stuck.
With only seconds before hitting the ground, Philipp managed to manually open the emergency parachute and land safely.
Watch his quick reaction in the video at the top of this article.
