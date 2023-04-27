Paraglider seriously injured in Gatineau Park incident

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a paragliding accident in the mountains of Gatineau Park.

Emergency crews responded to the incident involving a paraglider in the Luskville, Que. sector of Gatineau Park at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said the paraglider landed in "very steep terrain", and several partners were involved in the large-scale rescue operation.

Police say at approximately 6:20 p.m., the victim was airlifted out of the area by a Surete du Quebec helicopter to an ambulance. Paramedics transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More information, including an update on the victim, is expected on Friday.

Police and firefighters, including a specialized response team from the Ottawa Fire Service, and NCC conservation officers participated in the operation.

Luskville | Opération de sauvetage d’un parapentiste blessé sérieusement dans le parc de la Gatineau. Policiers, pompiers de Pontiac, La Pêche et d’Ottawa, paramedics et agents de conservation sur place. Un hélicoptère est aussi en route #policemrc pic.twitter.com/tv2OtB1wnJ

Luskville | Extraction terminée en montagne, l’hélicoptère en direction pour un point de rencontre avec les paramedics pour le transport au centre hospitalier #policemrc pic.twitter.com/xlAC2ztmyw

Luskville | Opération de sauvetage terminée, victime transportée au centre hospitalier avec des blessures sérieuses qui mettent sa vie en danger. Plus de détails à venir vendredi. Merci à tous nos partenaires pour leur soutient lors de cette opération d'envergure #policemrc