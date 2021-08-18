Paralympian wants 'changes' after being left off 2021 Canadian squad

Josh Cassidy is one of Canada’s most successful international wheelchair racers, but he will not racing for Canada at this year’s Paralympics.

“I ended up being one spot out of the nine spots that were available for all men in track and field. That’s all throwing, amputee, running, jumping, blind and wheelchair racing. So, I can’t believe it, because I’m ranked in the top 10 in the world, but with not enough spots I was the last one, not to make it,” says the Bruce County native.

A veteran of three Paralympics, and a 31-time Canadian champion, Cassidy says he met the Paralympic qualifying time months ago, but knew that Canada was leaning towards taking athletes from less competitive events with higher rankings, rather than events like his where there’s greater competition.

That's a tough pill to swallow for the world marathon record holder from the 2012 Boston Marathon, the 2013 bronze medallist at the World Championships, and the three-time silver medallist at the 2015 Parapan Am Games.

He says he knows of over 50 Canadian athletes who qualified for this year’s Paralympics, but were not selected to participate.

“Who is going to train to be in the top 10 in the world, ranked top 10, 99 per cent of the world record, even top 20, and then when it comes down to, feel like it’s a roll of the dice on whether you’re going to make it,” says the 36-year-old.

Cassidy is taking his concerns to the International Paralympic Committee, in hopes of changing their qualification methodology in time for the next games -- an event Cassidy hopes to participate in.

“Paris is three years away. Depending on how you look at it, is either a long time or not so long time. We’ll see. I definitely didn’t envision not having another shot at a Paralympic medal,” he says.

In the meantime, Cassidy says he’ll be cheering on his fellow Paralympians from home, in hopes of joining them in three years' time.