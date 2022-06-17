Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash

Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.

The condition of Highway 17 -- between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa -- was deteriorating due to a winter storm on the morning of Feb. 20.

Officers with the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to a serious crash involving two vehicles near the Highway 17 and Highway 519 intersection just after 11 a.m. that morning.

"The investigation revealed that a southbound ambulance struck a southbound snow plow," OPP said in a news release.

As a result, the passenger in the ambulance, 68-year-old Connie Halverson of White River, was killed.

Now, a 45-year-old paramedic from Wawa -- with nearly a decade of service -- has been charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

Want more northern Ontario news? Download the free CTV News app.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.

If convicted, the penalty is a fine between $2,000 and $50,000 and/or prison for up to two years and a driver's licence suspension of up to five years.

According to an online fundraiser, the accused and another paramedic -- who was in the ambulance during the collision -- are recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.