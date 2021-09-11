Paramedic killed on the job remembered in annual fundraiser through Windsor-Essex

16 paramedics left their ambulances, and hopped on their bikes, for a 100 km cycle from Windsor to Point Pelee National Park Saturday.

The aptly named “Paramedic Ride” event is in memory of Canadian paramedics who have died on the job.

In Essex-Windsor, just one has lost their life while at work.

Officials say in 1989, Russ Ransome was killed when the plane he was in crashed after takeoff from Point Pelee.

Ransome was transporting a patient back to the mainland.

“I feel like those names need to be remembered.” Says paramedic and organizer of the local fundraiser, Trevor Lee.

“You come to work. You do your job, and you hope to go home. But there’s a lot of risk factors in the line of work that we do and unfortunately sometimes, the ultimate sacrifice does happen.” Says Lee

32 Paramedic Ride events are taking place today across the country to raise money for the Canadian Paramedic Memorial Foundation.

The foundation is hoping to raise enough money to build a permanent monument in Ottawa, with the names of all of the paramedics who have died on the job in Canada.

“Tragedy can happen anywhere, anytime. When you go to work, you should be in your safe place.” Says Lee

“Its a heavy weight to carry and we’re honoured to ride, in his (Ransome) honour.”

If you want to donate to their cause click here https://paramedicmemorial.org/