Paramedic kit containing potentially harmful medication reported missing in Lower Sackville, N.S.

A paramedic equipment kit containing drugs has been reported missing in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) said Tuesday the bag was reported missing from a scene at about 3 a.m. Monday.

“These medications are not medications that would typically be sought out by anyone with an addiction issue or anything like that but if they were ingested or injected they could cause harm,” said Derek LeBlanc, senior operations manager with EHS.

The bag is about the size of a large carry-on suitcase and has shoulder straps. It’s made of green/teal canvas with black vinyl on the bottom and has two white stripes that make an X and an EHS patch on the front.

“Paramedics were in the midst of preparing to transport a patient from a scene and we believe that the kit was left,” LeBlanc said.

EHS says if anyone ingests or injects the medications, 911 should be called immediately.

RCMP have tried to find the bag.

“[We] searched the general area but the bag unfortunately wasn’t located,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall with Nova Scotia RCMP.

Every ambulance in the province is equipped with a kit like this one.

“So that if I was a paramedic working in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, I would get in a truck there and if I happened to get in a truck in Truro, the same medication bag would be in the same spot,” said Kevin MacMullin, the business manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 727 — the union representing paramedics.

The paramedic’s union notes it’s rare for equipment to go missing, but depending on the call, it could happen.

“Mistakes happen like that, everybody’s human. It could’ve easily been misplaced and just left behind,” MacMullin said.

Anyone who finds the bag is asked to call EHS at 1-888-346-9999 or any RCMP or local police detachment.