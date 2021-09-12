Paramedics cycle Sudbury for good cause

Dozens of men and women made their way into Bell Park, Sunday mid-afternoon. They were tired during this gruelling trek but also very motivated. The cause is a personal one to everyone in uniform.

"It's important to know there are a lot of medics out there who have sacrificed their lives on the job or surrounding the job," said Annik Thibault, the founder of the ride.

Thibault is lovingly referred to as the founding father of this group. In 2015, she was the only member of the Greater Sudbury Service to do the ride.

This year dozens stepped up, from medics to doctors, nurses and other various community members.

"I think it's just like any other subject, until you're informed about it you don't really know or you don't grasp the scope of how big this is - the magnitude of it," said Thibault.

With each name they read out loud at the microphone, they rang the bell. Each individual was someone who was passionate about the job but never made it home.

"It's two-fold, one's about supporting each other in a very challenging field that takes an insidious toll and then for the actual hazard of the job," said ride organizer Jessica Ryan.

And it wasn't just medics that put their pedals to the pavement, cyclists here are raising funds to get a national memorial built.

"I'm not a Speedy Gonzales but ya it's quite awesome to see all of these people on the road and the police escort and ya it's a really great thing," said cyclist, bicycle advocate and supporter Rachelle Niemela.

"They've been the front-line in our pandemic with COVID and they've sacrificed their health, their lives, their family to do their service to the community so the least we can do is come and ride with them," said cyclist and Health Sciences North Doctor Bhanu Nalla.

The entire trek took them around the city, to Bell Park and then back to Azilda.

Most say it's worth it for a chance to raise awareness about such a worthy cause.