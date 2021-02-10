Regional police have issued a warning after they and local paramedics responded to six fatal overdoses since Feb. 1.

According to a Wednesday morning social media post, three of those deaths happened within the past 16 hours.

Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services also took to social media to say that they had responded to another 77 non-fatal overdoses in the past two weeks.

"There is obviously a very powerful supply out there," the service said.

Officials are reminding the public to call 911 and administer Naloxone if you suspect someone is having an overdose. Symptoms of an overdose include blue lips or nails, choking, gurgling or snoring sounds, drowsiness and slow, weak or lack of breathing.

Last week, police reported that they had responded to more than three dozen suspected drug overdose calls in a single week between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31.

Police said that one of those, which was fatal, involved purple fentanyl. It's not known if the most recent fatal overdoses involved the drug, too.

In early January, police reported that they had seen a significant jump in suspected overdose deaths last year compared to the year before.

"It definitely precipitated the need for an overdose alert in the community," Insp. Brenna Bonn with Waterloo regional police said.

Bonn said officers seized purple fentanyl from a fatal overdose call on Feb. 5. She added they don't always know what drug caused the overdose, but said the public needs to be aware of the danger.

Kitchener's consumption and treatment services site on Duke Street is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Police said at least one of the three recent fatalities occurred when the site was open.

"During times of COVID and isolation, we need to reach out to our friends and our relatives who we know are using substances," Bonn said.

Last year, police administered naloxone nearly 50 times. Officials say kits are free and available at pharmacies.

Ninety-eight people in Waterloo Region are thought to have died from overdoses in 2020. In 2019, that number was 63.

