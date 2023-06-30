Paramedics in Timmins reward young people who wear bike helmets

Officials with Cochrane District Social Services say they have witnessed far too many young people not wearing their bicycle helmets while cycling.

Starting July 1, paramedics will be rewarding cyclists, skateboarders and rollerbladers with coupons and raffle tickets if they're wearing their protective gear correctly.

The initiative is called 'Operation Brain Save.' When paramedics are not responding to an emergency and see someone wearing a bike helmet, they will stop and engage in conversation with youths about helmet safety.

“Last year there (were) 236 kids that were noticed not wearing helmets," said Melanie Dufresne, communications manager with Cochrane District Social Services.

"One hundred and fifty did participate in the program and through the program, the paramedics service did see an increase in terms of wearing safety gear and wearing helmets.”

For Calvin Yu, wearing a helmet makes sense.

“I’ve always worn my helmet," said Yu.

“It’s never been a difficult decision. I’ve just always worn it.”

And McKinley Mahon said Operation Brain Save is an excellent idea.

“It’s a good way to share being safe with everyone," she said.

That's what paramedics like to hear. They've been trained to know what to look for when checking to see if protective headgear is worn correctly.

“Some of the quick tips that we got were just two fingers above the eyebrows, and the helmet should be sitting right there,” said Melanie Larochelle, commander of operations for Cochrane District EMS.

“Where it’s sitting on the ear, you want to have a V-shape and have the cords sitting on the side and then just two fingers underneath the chin.”

Larochelle said Operation Brain Save will also be offered in Kapuskasing and Hearst, which is where the program launched 16 years ago and has seen tremendous success.