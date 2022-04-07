Paramedics responding to plane crash in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Paramedics were called to a provincial park in Metro Vancouver Thursday afternoon after reports of a plane crash.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News it had dispatched five ground ambulances, a paramedic supervisor and a helicopter to Alouette Lake in Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m., according to EHS, which was unable to provide information on the number or condition of any patients involved in the incident while the response was in progress Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated