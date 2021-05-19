Paramedics treat three people for exposure to 'pepper spray type product'

Ottawa paramedics say three people have been treated at the scene after being exposed to a chemical irritant.

The hazardous materials team was called to a stretch of Catherine Street between Percy Street and Bronson Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on reports from residents of a strange odour and irritation.

Paramedics said the three patient were in their late 20s or early 30s and did not go to the hospital. Ottawa Fire Public Information Officer Carson Tharris told CTVNewsOttawa.ca that the residents were all able to walk on their own.

In a tweet, Ottawa Fire Services they rinsed and decontaminated the residents with fresh water. The chemical irritant was described as a "pepper spray type product."

Catherine Street was briefly closed as the hazmat crews investigated.

@OttFire provided decontamination to residents, rinsing them with fresh water.



Crews have ventilated what appears to be a pepper spray type product from the home and are monitoring the air quality to ensure it is safe to allow residents to return.



Roads will reopen shortly. pic.twitter.com/D8CfzrOfMq