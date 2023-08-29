Paraplegic man cycling across Canada makes stop in Regina

Kevin Mills and his cycling partner Nikki Davenport are biking across Canada to support facilities that allow disabled people to stay active.

The two made a stop in Regina on Monday as part of their journey.

Mills, who is paraplegic, uses a special bike that attaches directly to his wheelchair.

“So my bike clips directly onto my wheelchair. I’m cycling with my hands, so it means I’m wider. So there is a number of things I’ve noticed like a shoulder that might be totally fine for a bike, is not wide enough for a wheelchair,” Mills said.

Along the way, Mills hopes to encourage cities they stop in to increase their consultation with disabled people before building new bike paths and lanes and other infrastructure.

He also hopes to increase awareness that activity following injury is important.

The pair set out on their journey on May 24 in Newfoundland and plan to arrive in Victoria, B.C. by the end of September.

People can read more about the pair’s journey here.

-- With files from Gareth Dillistone.